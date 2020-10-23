To the editor:
The issue of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) is not receiving the attention of Ballot Question 1 or the presidential race but it should be looked at carefully by the voters.
The concept of RCV takes away the simplicity of our current voting system and replaces it with a set of rules developed from the branch of mathematics known as game theory. These rules are simplistically represented in the advertising but the reality is not that easy.
RCV adds complexity to the process of voting so that rather than vote — one gets to choose candidates in order of preference. A candidate must win a clear majority of first choice votes rather than a simple plurality to be declared a winner. When all the votes are tallied then the possibility of multiple counts exists. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and the candidate who is the second choice of the supporters of the bottom candidate are added to the second choice candidate’s count.
The count may have to be repeated until one candidate gets the majority of votes. This does not preclude the possibility of a third or fourth count being required.
The proponents of RCV advertise that you won’t feel that your vote is wasted, even if the candidate you prefer doesn’t win then you can still say you voted for a winner.
You can still vote for a fringe candidate or a one-issue candidate and then place your second-choice vote for a more mainstream candidate who might win. But you have gained nothing.
RCV supporters are wrong. No vote that is cast is wasted. Even if your candidate of choice is not successful, the winner still knows that he or she will have to work harder in office to gain the support of the voters who did not support their bid.
Voting is about politics. It’s about who is going to be making the decisions that affect every aspect of your life. RCV is fine for events like deciding the theme of the homecoming parade float or ordering pizza toppings — but not for how our government should be run. I realize that emotions are a big part of how people vote — but the facts need to be a bigger part of your decision.
If we want political reform in this state we would be better off to put an end to that cherished institution of gerrymandering or institute term limits so politicians stop looking at their office as a job for life.
Robert Cote
North Attleboro
