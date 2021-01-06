To the editor:
I feel we have forgotten true heroes of the pandemic. Those are the valiant volunteers of the vaccine studies.
I am shocked that those people who received the placebo are not first in line to get the real vaccine.
Their brave and selfless act of enrolling in the studies may save hundreds of thousands of lives.
There should be some reward for them, and moving them to be first in line for the vaccine seems entirely appropriate.
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
