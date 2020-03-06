To the editor:
I enjoyed reading the story on the impressive success of the Mansfield coaches in the various high school sports. (“Changing of Hornets’ athletic guard” by Peter Gobis, Tuesday, March 3, Sports).
Over the years we have been spoiled in Mansfield just like how we have been spoiled by the professional sports teams that we have in Massachusetts. However, the spot in the story that stopped me cold was when Mike Redding,referring to his daughters 11-year-old Ava and 14-year-old Emma when he said “There were games that I was hoping to get to but just couldn’t ...”
There is a coach a little further up on Route One that perhaps could give him some advice and I am no way want this to appear as advice. But instead, I will offer an experience that I had many years ago.
After my girls were many years removed from Mansfield sports of field hockey, basketball and baseball one my daughters asked me: “Out of all of our games what game do you remember the most?”
My reply: “The playoff game on the Cape.”
Daughter’s reply: “But you did not go to that game.”
My reply: “Yes, I know.”
Kenneth Buja
Mansfield
