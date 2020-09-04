To the editor:
At this back-to-school time, we are all experiencing a very new normal. Our schools are starting in a hybrid combination of remote and in-person learning. I am sure this will be an adjustment for all our students.
I mention this because I want to bring attention to another group of children who are experiencing many new things.
These are all the multiple foster children who have come into service during this coronavirus pandemic. Many of these children come into service with only the clothes they are wearing.
Most of these children were removed because of abuse and neglect.
These children come in all ages and sizes: boys, girls and babies, and it moves me at this time of year to bring this to everyone’s attention because I know collectively we can make a difference in the lives of these children.
As we are shopping for our own children, I ask that you remember these children and purchase something for them as well.
The needs are: backpacks, school supplies, clothes, PJ’s, underware, coats, hats and anything else you buy for your own. You can also think about stuffed animals and small toys. Hygiene supplies for all the ages would also be appreciated.
The donation site in Attleboro is at the Attleboro YMCA. There will be donation bins next to the door in the parking lot area. The bins will be brought in and emptied at night and brought back out in the morning.
In North Attleboro you can bring your donation into the Town Hall lobby where you will see a bin for donations.
Monetary donations can be brought to the Town Clerk’s office.
My wish is that we can come together in our communities and help these children to get a new start in their new surroundings feeling loved and wanted by their new communities.
Thank you for your generosity.
Betty Poirier
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.