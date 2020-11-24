Remember, we still have two long months ahead of us
To the editor:
A cautionary tale revisited. Two great events have recently taken place. President Donald Trump has lost the election and a vaccine for the coronavirus has been developed. These two events have caused jubilation in this country and around the world.
But there is just one more unnecessary hurdle to surmount.
America and the world have to survive the roughly two months that this I-me-mine zealot is still in office. This guy actually thinks he’s going to undermine our Constitution with, as the late Warren Zevon said, “lawyers, guns, and money.” He actually thinks he can litigate a free election to his favor. He has told militia groups to “stand back and stand by” and is spending a ton of his donors’ money on lawyers to try to accomplish this.
Even though he has the emotional maturation of a 9-year-old, he still got just less than half of the American votes in the election. He still enjoys, with a few exceptions, the support of the Republican party even though he is trying to dismantle the Constitution right in front of their lily-livered eyes. It makes me wonder what makes them drink his Kool-Aid? What playground did his supporters as children play in where a loud-mouthed bully who takes your money and lets everyone else take the fall, is a good guy? Growing up with the East Side Park as my playground I can’t help but think he would have been going down the slide unconscious.
His reckless resistance to an inevitable transition is extremely dangerous where violence from within our country and abroad is a real possibility. His supporters should realize that if violence does break out, they will taste their spleen from a gut shot just as non-supporters will. The risk of violence, further polarization, and disruption of government is not worth the rantings of an unbalanced loser.
America’s police, firefighters, and health care workers have been doing a great job to maintain civility in this already great nation. Now we need our legislators from both parties to raise their canes in disgust to this travesty of justice and announce publicly their opposition to it and end this madness. America and the world will get through these two months with the new normal becoming just normal.
To use a colloquialism often heard in East Side Park we need to “smartin’ up” and never let a demagogue like What’s-His- Name happen to this already great country again.
Raymond Dufresne
Attleboro
