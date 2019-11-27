Remembering the Elian Gonzalez saga
To the editor:
On Nov. 25, 1990, the saga of five-year-old Elian Gonzalez began. He and his mother were among several Cuban refugees fleeing the island nation. Elian was rescued off the shores of Florida, clinging to an inner tube. His mother had drowned. He was placed with relatives in Florida.
The right thing to do was return the boy to Cuba to his father, as he had been kidnapped by his mother. While staying with family members, Elian was the recipient of lavish gifts: a shiny new bicycle, a new swing set for the yard. Material items. Bribery! Now the story continues.
Despite several attempts to reunite Elian with his father — court dates, directives, the media, and the U.S. Attorney General’s office, the eventual meeting took place seven months later, June 28, 2000. Naturally, the Cuban government used the issue, including film footage, as propaganda against the United States. I recall watching TV and seeing the reunion of father as Elian is uttering the words “pappa, pappa, pappa” as he is running toward his dad. A true sign of love between a dad and child, not a shiny new bicycle.
Joe Murphy
Attleboro
