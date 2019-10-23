Rep. Hawkins’ idea for public transport is best yet
To the editor:
Regarding The Sun Chronicle front-page article “Transit Ideas Aired” on Oct. 22:
I compared the ideas:
- Legislators pitch variable toll rates on tunnels: Maybe slight, short-term gain with increased commuter costs and frustration, myopic.
- Transportation group pitches “congestion pricing”: Maybe slight, short-term gain with increased commuter costs and frustration, myopic.
- Gov. Charlie Baker pitches adding managed lanes: Huge expense, wastes money and development time for marginal gain with increased commuter costs and continuing and long-term frustration and higher public costs, very myopic.
- Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, pitches improved public transportation, rather than tweaking the road system, for a huge gain in convenience and lowered commuter costs, far- sighted. Hawkins’ idea to electrify the trains to run more frequently and reliably is a desirable first big step. He is open to congestion pricing where it will help as a temporary measure.
Mass. legislature: Do it! Pass Hawkins’ ideas. And, while at it, add monorails to expand system for better years ahead.
Political parties: Run the wise and farsighted Rep. Jim Hawkins for governor.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
