To the editor:
Re: “‘Ghost guns’ causing growing concern in area, statewide,” Sept. 9, Page A1)
While I don’t dispute whether or not guns without serial numbers are an issue, I do question the journalistic fairness of the article.
David Linton quotes legal authorities and anti-gun groups and discusses legislative proposals to deal with the issue.
However, no mention is made of the hardship these proposals will have on legitimate gunsmiths or even people maintaining their own firearms.
He could have called any one of the several gun clubs or retailers in the area to find out the local effect. He could have contacted the NRA for that organization’s stance.
In my opinion — every time there is a legislative reaction to a gun-related issue, it is the law-abiding gun owners who are paying more and are inconvenienced.
Being able to buy replacement parts is essential to the proper maintenance of a safe firearm.
Requiring proof of license before ordering the parts is akin to proving you have a driver’s license and a registered vehicle before buying a car battery.
A little extra effort on Linton’s part would have made this a more balanced and informative article.
Robert Cote
North Attleboro
