To the editor:
Kudos to Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne on two great articles about women voters. (“Having her say,” Page A1, Oct. 24)
I was heartened to learn about 18-year-old, first-time voter, Annie Yeaton, inspired by her mother Angela; Debra Britt who provides family members with transportation to the polls; and the Dunn family who honors their late aunt, Irene Vandal, by carrying on her commitment to voting.
These and all of women profiled so well by Canne, give me hope for the future.
Another thank you to The Sun Chronicle’s staff writers for excellent articles on many aspects of the coronavirus pandemic and other concerns of people in the newspaper’s readership.
Anne Silva
Norton
