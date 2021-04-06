Letter to the editor: Republican Party will hurt America
To the editor:
Let’s face the facts, the attack on our Capitol has changed things in this country forever, thanks to the actions of people who support the Republican party.
The Republican Party has now been taken over by radical, violent groups of people who hide behind our flag in an effort to bring this country down. Let’s stop playing games and call them what they are: Subversives, anti-American terrorists.
The Democrats won the election and we are now in a position of power. We should use it to push through our agenda without any compromise, as we will be facing nothing more than a stonewall from the other side. The last thing they want to do is compromise. They are just trying to play a stall game while they try to suppress the rights of people they know will be voting against them heading into the 2022 elections.
Every citizen of this country should have the right to vote, whether in person, by mail, or any other legal avenue available to them.
I would love to see us impose a voting system like they have in Australia where, if you don’t vote ,you are fined. Of course, this would signal the end of the Republican party and they know it, so all they can do now is try to take away the voting rights of people they know oppose them.
The present-day Republican Party has no ideas to solve problems and their last presidential convention had no platform. All they did is run out one nut job after another seemingly try to out-crazy each other. When people make no sense it is time to shut them off.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
