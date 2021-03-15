GOP voters and the stimulus
To the editor:
As a registered independent, I am wondering if registered Republicans voters would be angry if they did not get their $1,400 stimulus payment since all their Republican leaders voted against it.
All the excuses simply don’t cut it.
William Gallant
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.