To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol’s comparison of President Abraham Lincoln to President Donald Trump is preposterous (“Lincoln, it now seems, is expendable,” Voice of the Public, June 18).
Lincoln had integrity; he was honest, courageous, humble, and was willing to do what was right. Trump violates the law whenever it suits his purposes. He is arrogant, cowardly, full of self-pity, and shows not the slightest inclination to do what’s right.
In Lincoln’s time Republicans fiercely fought for the equality of the recently freed slaves. Nowadays, such advocates for racial equality are called liberal Democrats. Passage of civil rights laws in the 1960s caused a historic realignment of parties. Southern white segregationists fled the Democratic Party and joined the GOP. Republicans have been carrying water for the racist impulses of their membership ever since.
The ideologies of the two parties have flipped over the last century.
Democrats have taken up the cause of equality for African Americans. Republicans have not only abandoned African Americans, they’ve gone further to promote policies that keep them poor, uneducated and ill-nourished. They have also done everything in their power to hinder blacks from voting.
Based on evidence, Democrats are now the political heirs of Lincoln.
Republicans have become the heirs of Jefferson Davis.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
