Republicans feel vindicated. They should not.
To the editor:
So the Republicans have decided to throw their lot, and their re-election luck in with the clown.
As you likely can tell, I think they are making a mistake. The president is a man who has deliberately put the security of our country at potential risk by withholding military aid from an ally under military attack, all to try to arrange a political dirty trick. To me this raises concerns about the president’s patriotism. He may talk the talk but when he walks the walk he puts the interests of the nation in second place.
And then there is the lying.
The president has made 15,413 false or misleading claims as of 12/16/19 (Fact Checkers database) since taking office. Think about it. If you had a relative or coworker who did that, you would consider them to be mentally unbalanced in a major way.
The president continues to take credit for our robust economy every opportunity he gets. But do we feel good about how it’s being managed? This year there was a $1 trillion deficit.
Are we under extraordinary circumstances such as being at war? No.
Is the economy in dire straits as it was when Barack Obama inherited it? No. It is among the strongest economies ever and yet this administration is deeply mismanaging our government budget to the detriment of all of our children.
The Republicans feel vindicated. I feel concerned. I want better. We all will have to see if the majority of the voting public also wants better.
Julian Kadish
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.