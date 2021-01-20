To the editor:
The Thursday, Jan. 14, edition of The Sun Chronicle was a pleasure to read. Donna Perry contributed a well-written, thought-provoking column concerning the future of the Republican party. (“Disillusioned voters don’t deserve all the blame,” Opinion)
Many moderate Republicans, as well as Democrats, are hopeful that the party will resume the necessary role of loyal opposition in a functioning democracy. The contributions of the two letters in Voice of the Public were a hopeful look to a better future with no name calling or finger pointing. Very refreshing.
Then Friday’s edition came and everything changed.
I consider myself a moderate Democrat but columnist Bob Foley thinks otherwise and pointed out that I am cog in “the Democratic machine that grinds away at the soul of the nation.” (“Impeachment won’t solve our problems,” Opinion)
I’m so ashamed I can’t look myself in the mirror any more.
What really ruined my weekend was reading a letter from Robert S. O’Connell, a member of the Mansfield Town Republican Committee, boasting that Trump is still his president. He then went on to hijack Thomas Paine’s words to defend a person who is arguably the most tyrannical public figure in American political history. Someone who truly respects democracy would not refuse to abide by the results of a nationally certified election and choose to attempt to illegally remain in power by any means necessary. The Republican party needs to decide if this viewpoint will continue to be their party’s way forward.
The events of Jan. 6 have displayed to our country and the world the ugly consequences of an alliance with these fringe elements. There, I feel a little better already
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
