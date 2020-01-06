To the editor:
I doubt Aldo Ferrario’s request for others’ inputs on Mansfield tax increases would include my thoughts but it is a rare day indeed when our opinions converge. (“Manfield’s taxes are proving too much for elderly,” Letters to the editor, Jan. 3.)
But suggesting certain classes, like specific age groups, residency requirements and so forth would exempt residents from a full tax assessment are non-starter ideas. Accommodating singled-out groups of taxpayers is a socialistic/communist approach to supporting the idea of each according to his means, with the more well off supporting those who don’t have the ‘means.’
The real problem that most folks seem to ignore is out-of-control spending.
Ferrario is right that the new Municipal Complex has added a ‘temporary’ increase of hundreds of dollars to residents’ annual tax bills for a couple of decades. Beyond that fixed, unchangeable cost, however, we have other spending that could be reined in.
The town does not need to have workers driving around picking up a few Christmas trees at a time. It seems every time a town vehicle drives by, it is a bright, shiny new model.
Ferrario might ask why the town dispatched workers to Dennisport on the Cape last summer days after the municipal cleanup had been completed after the severe storm, by the Cape town’s workers.
Presumably this mutual aid program is reimbursable by the state using taxpayer money but this was not. The Highway Department might cease their fundamentally useless road patching approach where workers toss a couple of shovelfuls of patch mix into water filled potholes then gently tap the oh-so-temporary fix that lasts until the next storm. That’s when the patch crew returns to repeat the process ... again and again and again.
With the last mysteriously discharged town manager I discussed the seemingly money-wasting practice of dispatching water department workers to check wells every day, several times each day. I was told that is some sort of regulatory requirement that in 2020 would seem to be a perfect candidate for an electronic monitoring system that would pay for itself in short order.
Our town manager might want to review the practice that apparently allows town vehicles to be used to provide transportation for workers to buy lunch or do errands during what would appear to be working hours.
I have to agree with Ferrario that taxes seem to be on a never-ending upward spiral but the fix is not exemption but reduction in spending.
Right observation, wrong solution.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.