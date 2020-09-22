To the editor:
The opinion of Elizabeth Bristol (“Anonymous and likely untrue,” Voice of the Public, Sept. 17) is right on the money.
Such a good feeling to read her words of “truth.” It’s amazing how some people believe these anonymous whistleblowers dumping on President Trump who are never identified.
When will it end? We are really sick of it and these supposed “bombshells” will blow up in the faces of the Democrats.
Last week on the Opinion Page we had some people almost hysterical over things that were published in The Atlantic magazine saying Trump had said some pretty nasty things about our troops. None of which could be confirmed, in fact there is more evidence and confirmation that it never happened.
Yet we have contributors to the Opinion Page calling the president of the United States vile and disgusting names. You know who you are and you should be ashamed of yourselves.
Last week Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize not once, but twice.
If anyone was paying attention, the Trump administration just put together a historic day for peace in the Middle East. Leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain were at the White House to sign a landmark deal that was thought to be impossible. But we didn’t see a word about that in The Sun Chronicle.
The old saying “actions speak louder than words” holds true.
Trump takes action and has accomplished more for the betterment of this country in 3 1/2 years than Joe Biden has in his 47 years in office.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
