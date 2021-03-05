To the editor:
George Martel, in his letter to the editor of March 4 (“Leave Mr. Potato head alone, please) is all mashed up over the introduction of a gender-neutral Potato Head.
His emotions boiled over and his reaction was half baked.
He roasted Hasbro and cooked up the idea of a LGBTQ Potato Head. Here’s hoping that he calms down and doesn’t get so fried up.
Ken Cabral
Norton
