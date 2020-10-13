To the editor:
The RuPaul Drag show at Emerald Square Oct. 13 and 14, is being billed as “family-oriented for all ages.” I beg to differ.
“The interactive theatrical experience follows the journeys of a variety of drag queens — all of whom have participated in (and some who have won) the popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — as they are brought to life during a séance, during which they share the chilling stories of their deaths, which range from food poisoning to being burned at the stake.”
Not to mention men dressed as women parading around in scant outfits dancing provocatively. This story, complete with a photo of one of the performers in a suggestive pose, is what graced the front page of Monday’s Sun Chronicle. Lord, have mercy.
Liz Day
Rehoboth
