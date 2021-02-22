Limbaugh was a misogynist, bigot
To the editor:
I write in response to Tom Dennison’s column “Rush Remembered” (Opinion, Feb. 19).
To begin, I want to acknowledge the success of Rush Limbaugh’s broadcast career. He enjoyed a vast audience that consisted of both admirers and detractors alike.
I have worked as a New England Talk Show host for more than 50 years. In that time, I have spoken to and debated with thousands of listeners and callers. All the while, I kept a vow: Never lie to my audience. This included giving my opinion. Oh, a bit of hyperbole or an occasional leg pulling was OK but I never told them anything I didn’t truly believe. Every once in a while a caller who disagreed with me would say, “You’re just saying that to get ratings.” No, not once.
I presume that Limbaugh embraced a similar standard. I am sure that he said exactly what he meant. His hate speech, racist and bigoted commentary targeting people of color, women, LGBTQ people, and those with disabilities and coining of the phrase, Feminazi, a derogatory term for what he believed to be a radical feminists, were his honest opinions.
But wait there’s more.
Limbaugh accepted the U.S. Medal of Freedom, the nation’s most iconic civilian award from an equally bigoted hateful and clueless former president. It is an accolade he did not deserve. His acceptance seriously devalued this treasured prize. In the same way Limbaugh’s MAGA Broadcast content simply devalued himself.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
