To the editor:
After the in-depth front page article in The Sun Chronicle regarding left-behind dog feces, we see no improvement. (“Animal control officers urge folks to scoop that poop,” Feb. 21, Page A1)
The article was very informative as we had no idea of the many health risks these disgusting piles of dog poop can cause.
We walk our dog almost daily at the Lees Pond/Veterans War Memorial Park. Our thoughts were that after the front page article the amount of feces we have to dodge daily would be greatly reduced.
Well, sorry to say, there has been zero improvement and it’s only become worse.
Most likely people that just walk away and leave that disgusting pile of feces do not read a daily paper. If you can’t read, no sense buying a newspaper.
The $25-$30 fine for this disgusting offense is not a deterrent. How about a first offense fine of $500, second offense $1,000 and the third offense would provide a loss of your driver’s license for six months. Now these penalties might get offenders thinking.
I assume it’s next to impossible to catch people who think it’s OK to leave feces for families and other dogs to step in.
Video surveillance would be great but maybe cost-prohibitive. What’s amazing is there is a “poop” bag dispenser right in the park.So free bags provided. Please use them!
This park located, in the southern part of Attleboro, is a real treasure and a credit to the city and the great staff who maintain it. Thank you. Now if we can just get everyone to do the right thing it would be perfect.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
