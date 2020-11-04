To the editor:
The coronavirus pandemic kept students home throughout the spring. But with most schools back, or at least in hybrid form, it’s a good time to remind drivers to slow down and pay close attention when near school buses.
This year‘s theme for School Bus Safety week, which was in October, was Red lights mean STOP!
Statistics show that the yellow school bus is the safest way for children to travel back-and-forth from school. School bus safety is everyone’s responsibility. Parents need to teach the children pedestrian safety rules such as looking both before you enter the street and never cross behind the bus.
Never cross the street until the lights come on and the driver signals you to cross.
Do not assume motorists will stop, even if it is the law. At every bus stop there’s actually a waiting area across from the stop, you should not be crossing on your own before the bus arrives.
Controlling traffic is why the bus has yellow and red flashing lights. To the motoring public: Please be patient and stop when the red lights flashing. When the red lights on the school bus are flashing, the driver is picking or dropping off children. A lot of parents do not understand why it’s important for the students to be waiting at the bus stop. Many drivers are in a hurry and they are not looking for students running out of houses or cars into the street to catch the school bus.
Please assume that there is a child running for the bus or the driver is looking for a child who has not yet gotten to the bus stop when the red lights are flashing. There have been many tragedies when a child assumes the bus is waiting for them and they run from their house or a car, the children assume everyone sees them and are waiting for them.
During this stressful time bus drivers have extra processes involved when we are picking up or dropping off children. Drivers are doing runs for different days in and days out, please red lights mean stop.
In normal times you can expect the school bus to have a schedule, that is not true these days. Days and remote days are different and routes are different on pairs of days during the week. Students may arrive without a mask and must be given one or are present at the stop on the wrong day, etc.
Please remember school bus safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Brenda Haskell
Attleboro
