To the editor:
In the past few weeks, I have seen many letters about how local Black Lives Matters activists have opened the eyes of residents to the systemic racism in this country.
Unfortunately, elsewhere things are not so promising.
Recently, another African-American lost his life, when a 16-year-old teen was killed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Zone, better known as CHOP. It is hardly the “summer of love,” and Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, has tried to whitewash CHOP.
As the rioting continues, innocent people are being assaulted and killed. The virus is again seeming to spike which may or may not be due to the lack of masks and social distancing practiced by the rioters.
In addition, COVID testing centers have been destroyed in the riots presumably preventing people of all colors from receiving timely treatment. All this during a time when our country is struggling economically to get back on its feet, our children are being deprived of attending school, and people cannot gather with their friends and loved ones without being shamed.
Will answering an act of senseless violence with more senseless violence really provide any kind of closure and solace to George Floyd’s family? When all this is over, will it be worth it in the end? While teens in this area are getting a chance to be heard, there are too many others, thanks to these riots/protests, who will never again have that opportunity.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
