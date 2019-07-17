To the editor:
In November 2016 Americans chose a non-politician as president. The reason being: We the people, those who were capable of reasoning, had become pretty fed up with the status quo in Washington.
Unfortunately for the people of our country, in doing so, we have lost ... big time.
Government distractions from serving the people as they promised to do, is now affecting our national culture to the point that we are quickly losing our virtues, our respect for one another and the ability to control our lives.
The following is taken from a letter sent to James Warren, member of the Massachusetts Provincial Congress in 1776, from then Massachusetts governor Samuel Adams.
“A general dissolution of principles and manners will more surely overthrow the liberties of America than the whole force of the common enemy. While the people are virtuous they cannot be subdued; but when once they lose their virtue then will be ready to surrender their liberties to the first external or internal invader.”
It’s happening!
Doug Gobin
Attleboro
