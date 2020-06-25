To the editor:
The Town of Seekonk demonstrated its disdain for those townspeople at higher risk for Covid-19, by proceeding with its annual spring town meeting on Monday.
Apparently, voting on the budget and other town warrants was far more important than disenfranchising a considerable segment of the voting public.
Seniors, those with underlying pulmonary conditions, chemotherapy patients, or compromised immune systems, among others, who were afraid to attend, we’re not allowed to vote on any issues brought before the town. The decision to hold the town meeting was made before the state was even in Phase II.
As a matter of fact, the town senior center and town offices were still off limits to the public. And little attempt was made by town officials to offer an alternative to those they denied voting rights.
The high school auditorium, the venue for the meeting, was stifling Monday night. Health security at the high school was nonexistent. No temperatures of the attendees were checked. No questions were asked about recent illnesses either. Several attendees sat in the auditorium without masks during the meeting. Even some town officials had to be reminded to put masks back in place when not speaking.
When questioned about why no alternatives were made for at risk voters, or why not postpone the meeting, there was absolute silence, by both the town officials and the audience. It was obvious that in the months preceding the meeting, town officials were willing to sacrifice the sacred right of voting for some, for convenience. They then tried to hide behind the law. Nothing prohibited them from seeking an outdoor venue. Nothing prohibits them from internet participation by voters. The lack of concern for their exclusion of some voters was nauseating. Shame!
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
