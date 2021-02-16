To the editor:
Feb. 13, 2021: a date that shall live in infamy. The day that the American people were witness to the most self-serving vote to acquit Donald J. Trump of any responsibility in the carnage that was wreaked upon our nation’s Capitol by a frenzied mob under the direct instigation of the former president.
The facts and evidence were overwhelming.
That 43 Republican senators chose to not only besmirch their oaths to defend the Constitution, but to also give future dictator wannabes a free pass to carry out similar attacks on our republic knowing that a group of spineless and dishonorable legislators will be more than willing to back their play.
The Republican Party should now be known as the Lackey Party; they lack honor, credibility and basic common decency. Shame on them!
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
