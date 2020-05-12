To the editor:
Shame on The Sun Chroncile for its irresponsible editorial: “What are you hiding Sheriff Hodgson?” (Our View, May 9-10).
Suggesting the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office is hiding something is disrespectful to the more than 600 essential workers on my dedicated staff, and especially disrespectful to the security professionals who did everything right during a disturbance at the ICE facility a few weeks ago.
I’d love to show everyone the security footage from the incident that night, because it shows my staff did everything right and by the book, and dispels many of the false claims being peddled by the political activist attorneys/publicists. As soon as the Office of the Inspector General is done with the independent investigation, I will release the video, and I will add The Sun Chronicle to the long list of officials/organizations that I’ll be asking to publicly apologize.
In closing, I’d like to offer a correction to The Sun Chronicle, which obviously doesn’t check facts or have knowledge about what it’s writing about. I am not on the ballot this November. May I suggest to the nameless author that they do a little research, or simply Google, before rushing to publish another click bait headline.
Thomas M. Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff
