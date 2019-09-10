Shame on those who continue to back Trump
To the editor:
Gertrude Sullivan, who believes “fake news” is anything she does not agree with, was wrong again. (“The radical left has one goal: To stop Trump’s achievements,” Letter to the editor, Aug. 29). Too bad for her.
She is “proud” of the White House occupant? Oh my God, separating children from their parents and then putting them in cages is certainly something to be proud of.
In my 95 years in the United States of America and to witness the Holocaust, to hear there are still people in the United States with that thinking ... my goodness.
Please do yourself a favor. Look up the word “disgusting.” This should cover your White House president and his accomplishments with the help of Russia.
May God forgive you. Many of us old Irishmen have a toast for you. May those who love us, love us, and those who don’t love us ... may God turn their hearts and if he doesn’t turn their hearts, may he turn their ankles so we’ll know them by their limp and not be able to kneel and pray.
Joseph Aloysius Kelly
North Attleboro
