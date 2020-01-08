To the editor:
The article in Monday’s Sun Chronicle — “These boots were made for giving,” (front page) — is a textbook example that highlights what’s wrong with society these days.
First of all let’s be crystal clear: these high school kids (who gave boots as a Christmas gift to a beloved janitor) displayed such an awesome act of kindness and in the process displayed positive role modeling for anyone to see.
The story should have been, and still should be, what some local young people did on their own to show their compassion, thoughtfulness, and positive footprint they are trying to forge in this society we live in today.
Why we give any attention at all to people who try to find something wrong with anything is infuriating to me. These people that bring issues as they did in this situation are not in the majority. Their opinions are undoubtedly in the significant minority, yet we give them the attention as if most people agree with them.
We want all our citizens of this great country to be honest, kind, compassionate, loving, and helpful to their neighbor. I thought basic parenting 101 was to teach our kids the exact act of kindness these high school kids showed?
In turn what we did was ignore common sense and decency and gave a voice to someone who deserved no voice in this situation. What we may have done though is discouraged decent and kind young people to ever go out of their way to help another. Absolutely nothing positive was gained by giving a voice to this complainer.
We have lost our way as a society in my opinion.
The newsworthy story here is plain to see and the majority of our society would agree that these young people are good, generous, thoughtful and kind.
I want their parents to know their kids are listening, learning, and are exactly the kind of people we need in this country. They should be exceptionally proud of their kids. These young people should feel good inside for their kind act. To those of you who complained, shame on you. Maybe going forward in your life you can try to apply some common sense. Try to see good in others. Try to lift up your fellow citizens with your own act of kindness.
Shame on us for giving a voice to this and taking away from young people that most would be proud to have as a friend or family member.
Bill Geoffrion
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.