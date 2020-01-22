To the editor:
“Shame befalls Red Sox Nation” screamed headline on a Sun Chronicle editorial that ran Friday, Jan. 17. “Stealing signs — to another and totally unacceptable technologically enhanced level.” Nonsense!
Major League Baseball, our national pastime, regulated tax free, needs to remain competitive with the times with a rule:
Teams may use technology to best compete, as they always have, but may not use technology to affect the senses, brains or bodies of players in the ballpark.
And technology may only be used to decide challenges by the team managers to called plays at home plate and homerun balls down the lines of the ballpark.
The NFL, unregulated at present, facing intractable brain damage by head blows to players, must limit the total of terms in player’s contracts to say three years, subject to study and review by OSHA, to reduce damage to players’ lives. The marginal income tax rates should be increased to the levels as before President Ronald Reagan, to bring seat prices way down.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.