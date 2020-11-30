Should we be thankful or not?
To the editor:
When I opened my newspaper this morning I found a long, very negative column by Bob Foley (“Things to not be thankful for,” Opinion, Nov. 27)
I felt very let down and sad. Instead of counting our blessings for living in a country where we are free, Foley has chosen to degrade our efforts to make sure our leaders follow the Constitution. In addition to his many other negative comments, he refers to the impeachment process as “a carefully orchestrated attempt to oust our president” and goes on to describe the members of Congress as “obnoxious, irrelevant time wasters.”
I prefer to be thankful for living in a country where we are able to take time to let the American people know of concerns about the behavior of our leaders. At the end of the impeachment hearings, member of Congress concluded that they would like the American people to decide if the president should be removed from office. We the people made that decision when we exercised our right to vote.
Unfortunately the president and many of his followers now want to not recognize our vote. We live in a democracy not a dictatorship.
For that I am truly thankful.
Margaret Werner
Norton
