To the editor:
I can’t begin to express the anger I felt after reading a letter from Robert Motta (“Sun Chronicle should show more respect for President Trump,” Letter to the Editor, March 25) asking this newspaper and others to show more respect for a so-called president who has faced only one crisis in over three years and has failed miserably.
Remember, just a short 10 days ago when Donald Trump claimed $2 billion would cover the cost of dealing with this virus and now that number has grown to $2 trillion. Yes Trump is a real genius.
But Trump’s ignorance goes far beyond what he has shown so far as he wants to open the country back up by Easter at a time when the virus is exploding all over the country and none of us are safe. Trump is clueless to performing the job he now holds. If this were another country, they would have already called for a special election and removed him from office for total incompetence.
In Trump’s small brain he actually thinks if he opens up the country everything will go back immediately to the way it was before.
His ignorance makes me so angry I can’t stand to even see his name in print or listen to his constant whining, day in and day out, instead of taking action.
He did nothing for two months when he could have had us better prepared by pushing for more PPE, but Mr. Know It All went around telling us this virus was a hoax, nothing to worry about, it would be gone shortly.
Truth of the matter is Trump and the right wing have been wrong on everything from climate change to running up massive debts that we will all pay for in the coming years long after this buffoon is gone.
People who support Trump hate to be challenged on their intelligence, but when you support a life-long lying clown like Trump, you are just that, ignorant.
The level of stupidity from the people on the right is truly astounding as they continue to support a failed so-called president.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
