To the editor:
I disagree with those advocating to shut down the Attleboro High School project because of funding unknowns.
If we shut down the project it would cost us a lot more in the long run. First, you would be paying for unemployment for all those workers that have lost there jobs.
Second, you would have to pay for all the restart up costs. The people would have to figure out where the project was at when the job ended and basically start over to get in the mind set again. You probably have new people that don’t know what the person in front of them was doing.
Third, some of the material would be ruined from sitting around. I know these things from building many projects, maybe not as big, in the past.
George Martell
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.