Small act of kindness makes Thanksgiving all the brighter
To the editor:
I was having breakfast at Morin’s Diner with three of my senior friends Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
We struck up a conversation with an elderly couple on the table beside us and as they were leaving they asked which one of us was paying the bill. We joked that we usually pass the bill to another table.
As we were ready to leave the waitress came over and said our bill was already paid.
A gentleman and his daughter was sitting behind us and overheard our conversation and paid our bill.
We don’t know who he was but if you are reading this newspaper a heartfelt thanks to you.
You made our Thanksgiving a little more special.
Lewis Watkins
Pawtucket
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Watkins told The Sun Chronicle that he and his group of friends are planning to pass on a similar bit of kindness soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.