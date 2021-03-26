To the editor:
Re: The letter to the editor entitled “Biden is Destroying our Country” by Karen Ostrom-Kelly. (Voice of the public, March 24)
Dear Karen, it might be useful to look up the word “socialism” before using it. That’s a good idea with any word you don’t understand. It’s not the scary buzz-word you want it to be. If you’ve ever driven on a road, you’ve got “socialism” to thank. As an actual socialist, I would be overjoyed if Biden or any Dem were one. They are not.
Madam, I want you and other readers to understand that no person is illegal. Immigrants to this country pay their taxes the same as you; they just use a Tax ID Number instead of a Social Security Number.
In fact, by your argument they’re owed even more, since we happily tax them without directly representing them.
Charity, madam, begins in the heart, so try to have one.
Jean Sanson
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.