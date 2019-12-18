To the editor:
Attleboro has always had a special place in my heart for its support of the arts and philanthropy, and several recent events deserve widespread recognition.
Over 300 community members gathered at the YMCA for Empty Bowls Attleboro Area. This outstanding project — spearheaded by Sarah Mott, Sally Cobb, Martha Machnik, Darlene Blazejewski and David Laferriere, as well as generous donors, sponsors and volunteers — took aim at “fighting hunger one bowl at a time.” It was a joy-filled evening, successfully raising funds to benefit the AIC’s Food n’ Friends program, and the Attleboro YMCA.
My husband and I were also privileged this week to attend the inaugural Story Slam at Attleboro High School, led by author Matthew Dicks. We urge you to put it on your calendar for next year, as the brave students and teachers shared five-minute stories both revealing and reassuring, heart-tugging and humorous.
Another city-wide Big READ finale was also recently celebrated at the AHS cafeteria Attleboro’s 1 Book, 1 Community event is eagerly anticipated each year, and enthusiasm continues to grow.
And of course, our own award-winning Sun Chronicle covers all of these “happenings” so professionally and engagingly, despite the increasingly challenging demands on its excellent writers, reporters and staff.
Many thanks to all involved . May each of these endeavors continue to expand its audience.
Kathy Hickman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.