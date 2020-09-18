To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol notes that Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize (“Anonymous and likely untrue”, Voice of the public, Sept. 17).
He is now in the esteemed company of such past nominees as Joseph Stalin, Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.
I suggest that Bristol get back to us when President Trump joins the more respectable company of Nobel Peace Prize winners.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.