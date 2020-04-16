To the editor:
Thank you for your editorial, “Let’s focus on the positive,” (Our View, April 7)
More positives:
We will appreciate government. Instead of calling government “the problem” we will realize that government is people organizing to help people. We are the government — both large (federal) and smaller (states, local) — and there must be coordination and equal value between them all.
(Recently it was revealed that Jared Kushner has changed the description of the Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies so that they may no longer be considered automatically available to states when needed, but rather owned by the federal government and to be applied for.)
We will appreciate science and scientists. We will pay attention, and do what we must when we are told of the perils of climate change, and see irrefutable proof.
Mary Whelan
Attleboro
