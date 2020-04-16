To the editor:
Some of us always hope the current occupant of the White House will suddenly rise to the occasion but instead he goes down deeper into the muck, gets covered in it, then acts as if it never happened.
One can actually watch his tirades and cascade of downright lies each day and it is not uplifting at this tough time but rather depressing to know that a buffoon is running the show.
The man from Mansfield with the same last initial as the channel he mouths for, should watch Trevor Noah’s take on the “F” news (fake) channel’s bashing of Vice President Joe Biden, it shows which one has lost it. You can check it out on YouTube.
Also, Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby asked for golf to be exempt from the current ban on most sporting activities. (“Mass. decision to ban golf was off course,” City & Town, April 11) As a longtime member of the Norton Country Club I would like nothing better than to be able to go to the course at least once a week as opposed to my routine since retirement of pretty much every day.
But whereas social distancing is possible, as was practiced by my partner and I last time we played about a month ago (seems like years), many others were not, and there’s no golf police out there (nor should there be). There are grocery store clerks, postal workers, gas station attendants, beyond the “first” responders, putting their lives on the line for us to maintain some kind of normalcy , I think the rest of us can give up sports. They will come back, the dead will not.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro
