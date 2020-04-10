To the editor:
As a social work student, I find myself wondering how we will reflect on this period in our history when the rates finally spiral down, and life resumes as before. But should it resume as before? I think that is my fear that we will not learn from this and we are all just keep burying our heads in the sand and hoarding and self-distancing until it is over.
I am not only scared of a virus; I am also scared that after this is done and our lives go back to normal, those who have been working throughout this pandemic, putting their health and the health of their family at risk to perform minimum wage jobs that are marked as essential will be overlooked once more.
Essential employees have always been essential, their job has not changed.
They’re just suddenly more apparent. It should not take a pandemic to occur for us to finally see those whose jobs are vital to our society.
In light of the sudden increase in unemployment the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefits package will pay those out-of-the-job their regular pay benefits and an additional $600 weekly through July 31 of this year.
Those who are going to receive unemployment during this time, they’re doing better than some who are still working their essential jobs. I am an essential employee working full time as direct care staff in a residential program and I make minimum wage, which is less than $600 a week.
While I understand the needs of those who are suddenly and by no fault of their own, are out of work completely, essential employees should be recognized and properly compensated for their vital job they perform after we get through this pandemic.
Paying minimum wage to essential employees should not be the standard we return to.
Katherine McHugh
Attleboro
