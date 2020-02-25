To the editor:
Your recent article on Bob Robichaud stirred some memories. (“Untold Memories,” Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23, Page A1)
From your article, Mr. Robichaud still resides on Hodges Street in Attleboro. He also resided there in the 1960s when I was a middle school student residing on nearby Elizabeth Street.
In those days, those of us middle-school-aged kids who resided in rented tenement apartments with large families like myself, were encouraged to leave the house after doing our chores, and forgotten about until Dad came home for family dinner. So about every non-school morning at around 9, the Elizabeth/John/Hodges street boys would meet either at Willett School fields or what is now named Larson Woods. Typically, we would meet at Willett and, depending on the season, organize a baseball, football or basketball game. Games might last all day. Always changing when additional kids arrived. We might play 4 on 4 baseball one game, only using left and center field with double or nothing, and end the day with 9 on 9.
The reason I write this is you reminded me of Mr. Robichaud, whose residence is located on the other side of the center field fence where Willett’s former upper field’s baseball field was. The former small Willett field was a favorite of us kids. The reason was simple, the fence was reachable by the Nunes boys, the late Steve Hagar, Mark Flaherty, Pete Vargas, Mitch Jaroz and Ken Blais, for the glorious home run.
Unfortunately, the drawback was center field was also the refuge for Mr. Robichaud to relax in his above ground swimming pool. If Mr. Robichaud was not home we could retrieve our homered balls over the fence. If not, they would probably land in Mr. Robichaud’s pool whereby Mr. Robichaud, if not hit, would casually just place the ball on his deck never responding to our pleas to return it.
Often times, since back then a baseball had so much value, this resulted in “game over.”
My point here is that, until your article, I never knew of Mr. Robichaud’s history. I now understand and would like to apologize to him for our negative feelings years ago. I’m sure my buddies will understand as well.
Through what all of Mr. Robichaud endured in the Pacific Theatre, the last thing he needed was a Pete Vargas bomb surprisingly land beside him as he innocently and privately floated in his pool.
Scott Spellman
Attleboro
