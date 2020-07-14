To the editor:
I just finished reading that our publicly paid professors at Bridgewater State University plan on having in-person classes for international students to keep them in the country and that there are lawsuits by our Attorney General for the same reason.
I have two kids in college here in New England at public schools who have been told all of their classes will be online. Why are we allowing these people to give special consideration and time to the international students while ignoring the local taxpayers? Something has to give with the mindset around here.
Mark Lynch
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.