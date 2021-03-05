To the editor:
Senate hearings are now under way to try to find the facts about how and why the Capitol Building was attacked on Jan. 6 and also why the response from the Pentagon was so slow in coming.
To me it’s so clear that these hearings are not really needed because it is just a case of Democrats trying to get at the truth while Republicans want to deny what happened, even trying to claim it was not supporters of President Donald Trump who attacked the Capitol, but other groups dressed as, and carrying banners supporting the former guy in the White House.
If anyone with half a brain wants to find out why the response from the Pentagon was so slow in coming, just go back to Nov. 9.
That is the day Trump fired defense secretary Mark Esper and then followed that up by replacing three top Pentagon officials with three of his cronies. The fix for the Jan. 6 attack was now in place.
Trump knew and he was going to speak to the very violent groups he called to the Capitol on Jan. 6. What he put in place were people he knew would not respond to the attack, while he sat in the White House enjoying every minute of it while the mayhem unfolded before the eyes of the entire country.
By the time the National Guard was called in it was almost four hours after the attack. I believe the people Trump put in place did as he instructed them to do, sit back and let it happen.
To my amazement not one senator has questioned why Trump made those changes to the Pentagon shortly after he lost the election in a landslide. It is the key to the truth they seem incapable of discovering.
The damage Trump has done to our country in just four short years has been devastating. He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law and finally be tried in a real court of law for all of his treasonous acts.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
