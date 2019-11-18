EDITOR’S NOTE: Ronald Stanovitch, 64, of Mansfield, left, died Nov. 5, succumbing to injuries he received in a September explosion at Cannan Fuels Gas Station and Auto Repair in Mansfield where he had worked as a mechanic for many years. The following is a letter of thanks his family sent to The Sun Chronicle.
To the editor:
I would like to thank family, friends and the Mansfield community for all the love and support through this trying time.
Everyone has shown us how much we have meant to you all. There are so many of you that have touched us in ways we cannot explain and it would take forever to name you all individually. Just know that from our hearts, we appreciate each and every one of you.
Thank you all so very much for everything.
The Stanovitch Family
