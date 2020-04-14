To the editor:
It is very good news that MCAS exams have been canceled this year. Students and their families have so many other life-and-death concerns right now, they should not have to worry about standardized tests. That’s why more than 6,000 Massachusetts residents contacted state leaders over the past few weeks demanding that MCAS be canceled.
It would be even better if the state took the next logical step and imposed a three-year moratorium on high-stakes MCAS testing going forward.
Why? Standardized exams like the MCAS are very good at measuring family wealth, access and privilege. The coronavirus pandemic has both revealed and exacerbated cruel (and in some cases deadly) inequities in our state. Massachusetts has one of the largest income inequality gaps in the nation, a gap that will likely increase in response to the current health and economic crisis.
With students out of school for so many months this year, next year’s test results would indicate which students were safe and healthy, with access to food, housing and online resources, and which were not. They would not be a valid measure of learning or school quality. And they should not be used to deny high school diplomas.
When schools reopen, students in Attleboro and other communities will return with enormous needs for emotional support. Some will have lost relatives and friends, even parents. Some will have had access to education and support from family at home, others will not.
The priority will be supporting them and educating them to the best of our ability, not giving them meaningless tests.
Lisa Guisbond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.