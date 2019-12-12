To the editor:
I am writing to correct information in a recent story about the state’s Fiscal year 2019 supplemental budget line item for New Hope. (“Money for new women’s shelter in Attleboro area caught up in Statehouse budget dispute,” Dec. 6, Page A1)
We are grateful for Sen. Paul Feeney’s advocacy on our behalf and for the support from the many local senators and representatives.
I only wish we could build a facility for $195,000.
The funds requested will pay for a parcel of land we hope to purchase.
That is the first step in a process to build a new, state-of-the-art emergency shelter for victims of sexual and domestic assault.
As our plans progress, there will be more information to report. For now, we await action by the legislature.
Marcia Szymanski
President/CEO of New Hope
