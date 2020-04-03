To the editor:
While letter writer Bill Ellis may find Aldo Ferrario’s letter to the editor amusing or annoying (“Letter writer’s hatred of President Trump is tiring, Letter to the editor, March 30) I find Ellis’s own sentiments, and those who continue to support President Donald Trump, depressing.
That Ellis can write “But he is still the best person for the job” undermines any attempt at rationality on his part.
Regardless of their level of toughness, there is a basic level of competence that is needed in a leader, especially a president.
Trump is showing you to your face everyday that he does not possess that and never will. When he made that comment about “shooting someone on 5th Avenue” and his supporters would stay with him, it was not a compliment. If you want to see what competence looks like watch any of the governors’ press conferences on the pandemic, from either party. The president has actually personally insulted some of those governors at his own briefings.
Stop defending the indefensible.
In this country we need informed voters with a basic level of human standards for who they elect.
We do not need a new version of The Flat Earth Society or Jonestown. If you still support Trump, it is not something to be proud of.
Take your support back into the closet and keep it to yourself.
Edward M. Smith
Seekonk
