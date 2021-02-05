To the editor:
The $1.9 trillion stimulus package is nothing more than a pork-filled cluster that has little to do with the pandemic or relief for struggling American families.
Should you qualify the great sum of $600 will be coming your way. I wonder how many citizens realize how little of this $1.9 trillion will actually get to the American people who need it most.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up the lousy $600 payment for at least eight months. Basically not wanting Donald Trump to get any credit for the financial relief, no matter how small. The $600 might pay a half month’s rent for someone or even buy groceries for a family for a couple weeks. That being said, here’s where some of the $1.9 trillion is going:
Egypt: $1,300,000,000
Sudan: $700,000,000
Ukraine: $453,000,000
Israel: $500,000,000
Nepal: $130,000,000
Burma: $135,000,000
Asia R.I.A: $1,400,000,000
There is some domestic funding like the Smithsonian receiving $1 billion. And a handful of others receiving billions.
What does any of this have to do with COVID-19 Pandemic relief for American citizens?
This is getting long but you get the idea.
What happened to America first? And according to today’s news the current debt could be paid in full if every single American voter chipped in $222,000. Count me out!
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.