To the editor:
America has one the highest rates of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world and you won’t wear a mask? These were my thoughts as I saw you in Walmart walking around without a mask. Just one more instance of indifference during this pandemic of you over the us here in Massachusetts and across the country.
I read this week China has a resurgence of new cases. They cancelled flights, suspended reopenings and the country described the situation as extremely grave.
Meanwhile, here in the USA in some cities and states in the South and West, we have cases rising while their administrations refuse to implement the simplest and most effective measures to prevent spreading the disease.
We also have hot spots of resurgence in California and other places (Texas, Arizona, Florida) where people ignore social distancing and wearing face masks to selfishly enjoy the beaches and other public places. It is sad to see the so-called right to individualism and independence prioritized and even glorified at the expense of peoples lives.
Many other countries and their citizens have successfully flatted the rising curve of cases by putting the health and welfare of their people ahead of selfishness and politics.
I also extend my deepest appreciation to those states here in America that have taken strong measures to protect us from ourselves.
Here in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker’s rules and recommendations for the pandemic seem to have set a good balance between public health safety and the desire of people to get back to work and their daily lives.
That being said, I am still seeing groups of school-aged young folks socializing and not wearing masks or keeping social distancing. I have just this past week seen gatherings of adult men and women at Capron Park and having backyard parties with little or no regard for the potential spread of this disease. And of course, those rugged individuals in stores without masks.
As a 70+, high-risk individual, I am angry when I see these potential “typhoid Mary” carriers of the virus risking our lives. Therefore, I will repeat the immortal words of Walter Kelly’s “Pogo” character: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” And to all of you disregarding the CDC recommendations and state rules and guidelines I say: Stop gambling with OUR lives!
Richard Plumb
Norton
