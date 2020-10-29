Attleboro homeowners are already paying too much
To the editor:
The mayor needs to stop attacking the citizens of Attleboro. It’s bad enough he raised taxes to build a new high school. It’s bad enough he raised the trash bill. Now he wants another tax hike.
My advice to the mayor: Stop raising taxes. Not everyone in Attleboro is wealthy.
We have people like myself on fixed incomes who cannot afford it. If the mayor keeps doing what he is doing, the chances of him being re-elected will be slim. We need a mayor that is for the people.
Everette Medeiros
Attleboro
