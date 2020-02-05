Stronger sentences needed for repeat drunk drivers
To the editor:
When I read the headline of The Sun Chronicle on page A1 on Jan. 16, “NA man gets 1 year for fatality,” I could feel my blood pressure rise.
How does a repeat drunk driver get almost nothing for killing an innocent man while once again driving drunk?
Almost every day on the pages of this newspaper there is a story of another drunk-driving accident, 90% of the time from repeat offenders. What will it take for our elected officials to finally get tough with these bums who only care about their next drink and not much else.
I would like to see the following implemented into law, no more playing around with the deadly mayhem they threaten us all with.
Second offense: Five years, which will not only keep these people off the road and maybe cure them of their addiction to alcohol. Anything after their second conviction — such as driving with a suspended license — throw them back into prison for an additional year.
Any other drunk driving offenses after the second will add another mandatory five-year sentence for as long as they want to play this game with our safety.
Maybe some people may think what I am proposing is too severe, but if just one more innocent life can be saved I think it is worth it. We seem to have more sympathy and concern for the law breakers than victims.
In the case I mentioned above, the drunk driver gets to go home to his family and most likely drink and drive again, but the man that was killed is gone forever and all his family can do is weep by his grave.
If this had happened to someone in my family I could not accept the judge’s decision in this case.
What people who drink and drive are doing is equivalent to shooting a gun into the darkness of night and not caring where it lands or who it harms. How much longer are we going to continue to put up with this?
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
